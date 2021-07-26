Claude M. Lane

Claude Monroe "Safety" Lane, 93, of Hannibal, went home to Jesus at 10:12 PM, Friday, July 23, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 31, 2021at the First Presbyterian Church in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Matt VerMeer will officiate.
Burial will follow at the Holy Family Cemetery.
Friends and Family are invited to Claude's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, July 31, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church in Hannibal, Missouri.
Claude was born March 18, 1928 to Claude Lane and Flora Bryant Lane. He was married to Mildred Juanita Shear Lane on November 12, 1947. She survives.
Other survivors include his son, Steven Monroe Lane (Kathy) of Hannibal, Missouri and daughter, Sue Ann Libey (Gene) of Hannibal, Missouri, 6 grandchildren, Michael Alan Jones of Missouri, Danel Sue Gipson-Thomas (Ryan) of Missouri, Steffani Nicole Miller (Dustin) of South Carolina, Kelly Lynn Stark of Missouri, Andi Lynn Burroughs of Missouri, and Elizabeth Danielle Libey of Missouri, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Buford "Bill" Lane, sister-in-law, Vira Armstrong Lane, infant sister, Claudine Lane and son-in-law, Douglas Dean Ward.
Claude lived in Arkansas until 1940 when he moved with his family to Missouri. He had a busy year in 1947, as he graduated from Hannibal High School and was drafted into the military. The draft was called off by President Truman and Claude joined the local unit of the Naval Reserve. Claude then married his sweetheart, Mildred and they recently celebrated 73 years of marriage. He opened his own auto repair shop, Safety Lane, in 1949 and became the president of the Hannibal Amateur Radio Club in the mid to late 1950s. Claude went on to become a certified Airplane Commercial Pilot and Flight Instructor, after years of flying as a teenager with his father. After leasing out the auto shop, he became the manager of the Hannibal Municipal Airport, obtaining ratings such as Airplane Flight Examiner and Aerobatic Instructor. He then sold his interest in the Hannibal airport and began flying as an Airline Transport Pilot out of Quincy, Illinois, before retiring in 1993. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and a good St. Louis Cardinals game, but most of all, Claude was an active follower of Jesus Christ and had a strong love for his family, giving them all endearing nicknames.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Hannibal, Missouri.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.