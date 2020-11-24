Claude “Bruce” Embree, 84, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Clarence Care Center in Clarence, Mo.
Private funeral services will be held at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo. Rev. Robert Axton will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
Bruce was born April 29, 1936 to Claude E. Embree and Sophia Widener Embree.
Bruce was married to Lillian Closser on Dec. 11, 1960. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Alan Embree (Lori) of Hannibal, Mo., and Susan Embree of Hannibal, Mo.; one granddaughter, Lindsey Hartegan; and many nieces and nephews.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Lucille, Oleta, Catherine, Theresa, Devina Jean; and three brothers, Brice, Bryan and Boyce.
Professionally, Bruce worked for the Hannibal Board of Public Works for 36 ½ years, retiring in 1991.
Bruce was a "Jack of all Trades" and enjoyed working with his hands. He was athletic and played football in high school, where he was #14 and the right guard for the Hannibal Pirates. He graduated from HHS in 1955. Bruce could be described as a loving, loyal, and faithful person. St. Louis Cardinal games, bird watching, being outside, and the fall season were a few of Bruce's favorites. Most of all, Bruce enjoyed the time he could spend with his family and friends.
Bruce proudly served his country in the Air Force from 1954-1962, at which time he was also an engine mechanic for Boeing B-52 bombers. Bruce was very patriotic and loved his country.
Bruce was a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Palmyra, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be made to United Pentecostal Church of Palmyra, Mo., or Compassus Hospice Care.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.