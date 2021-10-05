Clarence L. Steinman

Clarence Lee Steinman, 90, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 8:55 PM, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, Missouri. Father Matt Flatley and Father Mike Quinn will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Clarence's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at The Rialto Banquet Center, 601 Broadway, Hannibal, Missouri. A Prayer Service will be at 4:30 PM, with Deacon Egbert officiating.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Missouri.
Clarence was born March 4, 1931, in St. Elizabeth, Missouri, to Benjamin Steinman and Frances Weiburg Steinman.
Clarence was married to his loving wife, Anna Marie "Annie Lou" Steinman, on September 24, 1949, in Osage Bend, Missouri. They were married for 63 wonderful years. She preceded him in death on January 24, 2013.
Survivors include his 7 children; Dwain Steinman (Roseann) and their children and grandchildren; Kyle Steinman (Suzie), Brennen, Madi; Kori Locke (Jeff), Ellie, Katie, Jarid, Zach; Kris Steinman (Laura), Collin and Ross; Son, Lee Steinman (Cindy) and their children and grandchildren; Shawn Steinman; Matt Steinman (Amy), Kadence, Erica, Arianna; Keitha Troy (Derek), Madison, Andrew and Rowan; Nathan Steinman (Suzie), Payton, Bailey, Shawna Laird (Dillon), Addilyn and Lincoln; Seth; Gail Terrill (Tony), and their children and grandchildren; Shane Terrill (Rhiannon), Tristen, Parker, Wyatt, Maverick and Milo; Shad Terrill (Jen), Brice, Blayde, Zanie and Etta; Shelby Terrill (Kassondra), Jaxon, Dylan and Brooks; Shana Terrill (Brian Usery), Gunner; Jeff Steinman and his children and grandchildren; Andie Hooley (Brian), Brady, Brenana and Brock; Justin Steinman (Jacqulin Sears), Kallahan, Kannon, Karter, Kinleigh, Josh; Kevin Steinman (Lisa) and their children and grandchildren; Jennifer Davis (Nathan), Luke, Grady and Devin; Renee Anderson (Randy) and their children and grandchildren; Brandon Anderson(Skylar Neisen), Saige, Jaice and Laine; Logan Anderson (Kayla), Jade and Shae; Austin Ander (Shelby), Erika; Ethan Anderson (Lexie), Briar; Keith Steinman (Ty) and their children and grandchildren; Lindsey Steinman, Ava and Harper; Sarah Steinman, Naomi; Alyssa (Joey), Kate; Steven and Adrian and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is Clarence's special friend, Barb Street.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons; Dwain Steinman and Jeff Steinman, 2 grandsons; Shawn Steinman and Josh Steinman, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Clarence began his career as the owner and operator of a distributorship for Tom's Candy. Clarence was assisted many early mornings by his children helping to load the trucks for deliveries. As time moved on Clarence and Annie found their way to Hannibal, Missouri where together they owned and operated the Injun Joe Campground, Huck's Homestead Restaurant and Mark Twain Outdoor Theater all just outside of Hannibal just off Highway 61until their retirement.
Clarence loved to camp with his wife Annie, together they traveled all over the United States camping with many lifelong friends for decades. Camping usually took Clarence to the warmer climates that he enjoyed in Arizona, Texas and Florida. A talented woodworker, Clarence crafted many keepsakes for his family over the years. Bluegrass and Country music, old westerns on TV and even a Hallmark movie or two were a few of Clarence’s favorites to enjoy when he was relaxing. Easy going by nature Clarence loved his family and the times they shared. His greatest joy was spending time together with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Clarence was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Kris Steinman, Nathan Steinman, Shad Terrill, Andrea Hooley, Jennifer Steinman and Lindsey Steinman.
Honorary pallbearers will be the rest of the grandkids.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.