Clarence “C.W.” Bergheger, 77, of Keokuk, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Blessing Hospital in Keokuk.
Clarence was born on September 2, 1944, in Hannibal, Missouri, the son of Clarence, Sr. and Wanda Janette (Wright) Bergheger. On November 9, 1974, he was united in marriage to Rosemary White in Keokuk. She preceded him in death on October 29, 2012.
Clarence was employed at BTR and Henniges Automotive until his retirement. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing, boating, riding motorcycles, working on cars and solving word searches.
Clarence is survived by five children: Janette (James) Dodd of Hannibal, Missouri, Brian (Becki Lynn) Bergheger of Keokuk, Scott (Adarian) Bergheger of Keokuk, Eric (Tara) Bergheger of Frankford, Missouri, and Becky (Joe) Ludwig of Warsaw, Illinois; his best friend Dick Wrieden; two sisters; five brothers; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Clarence is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rosemary (White) Bergheger, his son Douglas Bergheger, his sister Linda, his brothers Donald Bergheger and Michael Dudley, his sisters-in-law Nellie White and Racheal (White) Durst, and his mother and father-in-law.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 1 to 3 pm, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 17, at 3:45 pm at the Kahoka City Cemetery directly following the visitation. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home to the cemetery directly following the visitation.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.
