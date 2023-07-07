Cindy Lou Herring Marriott Price passed away suddenly on June 29, 2023, in Payson, Utah at the very young age of 78, although she never looked her age.
She was born on June 12, 1945, in Washington, DC at the close of WW2 to her amazing parents Jack Herring, Jr. and Mary Kathryn Herring. At three months old, the family moved to Hannibal, Missouri. Cindy had a wonderful childhood with one brother Jackson (Bud), and one sister Kathy Lynn – they called each other “Dude”! They were a close-knit family and had many fun experiences together. They would go fishing on the Mississippi River, build fires, and stay out most of the night on these fun adventures. They would go to the “Goodie Goodie”, which then became the Mark Twain Diner for A & W Rootbeer and “maidrites”, and they would also make snow ice-creams and hot tamales. She enjoyed school each year, was an excellent student, a cheerleader, and played the trumpet.
1968-1971 were pivotal moments for Cindy, as she was introduced to the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints, joined the church, and moved to Utah soon thereafter. At this time, she lived in Logan working at Utah State University in the Controller’s office. In a chance meeting, while riding a Greyhound bus back home to Missouri for Christmas, she met Dennis Marriott - who had given up his seat to an elderly passenger and ended up sitting next to her. They shared a meal at the bus station in Chicago, spoke on the phone daily, exchanged letters, dated, and married in February of 1971. Dennis was in the military, so they moved around the country, living in California and Washington, DC. Upon his retirement from the Army, they moved back to Jefferson City, Missouri where he joined the Missouri State Highway Patrol. During this time, Cindy was very industrious as they lived on a limited income. It was said she could “make money fall out of the sky” because she was so resourceful in her entrepreneurial spirit. Some of her endeavors included accounting, Amway, a food storage business, a recipe booklet “50 ways to cook ground beef”, provided childcare, and owning her own floral business “The Flower Cart” - providing flowers for weddings, funerals, and even the Governor of the state! Over these years,
Dennis and Cindy were blessed with 4 children: Cynthia, Michael, Jennifer, and Rebecca. Home life was faith-based, loving, and active.
Tragically, in 1981, Dennis passed away in the line of duty. Now widowed, Cindy moved west with her 3 youngest children (Cynthia had gone to BYU and married). While raising her children, she completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in social work at Idaho State University. She moved to Utah where she was a counselor at the Sandy Regional Rehabilitation Center. In 1989, she helped organize and attended a regional single adult church dance on New Year’s Eve wearing a beautiful red satin gown. It was there that she captured the attention of Richard Price when she came up and asked him to dance. They danced the night away and married later that year in May. As she wanted to continue her education, Dick and Cindy moved with Rebecca to San Antonio, Texas where she completed her master’s degree in social work at Our Lady of the Lake University in 1991. Due to her tenacity, she completed the 3-year degree in half the time.
During this period, Dick and Cindy built a custom home on 8 acres in Bulverde, Texas while Rebecca completed high school. Cindy opened her own successful, private social work practice in San Antonio. After a few years, to be near family, she and Dick decided to return to Utah, where they built a new custom home among the trees in Woodland Hills. They loved their Texas home so much that they rebuilt the same home with a few modifications. In 1998, Cindy joined the staff as a therapist in the psych ward of Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo, Utah. She was such a great mentor that she had a life-changing effect on many people, helping shape countless lives.
Upon retirement, her focus switched to her home and yard, temple work, and family history. It gave her more time to spend with her family which included her siblings, children, doting on her 22 grand and 20 great-grandchildren. She was so proud of each of them, attending countless events, weddings, graduations, births, and blessings. She was an incredibly affectionate and caring person, giving a hug to everyone - and due to her personal and professional experiences she left her door open to all. She was a loving friend, a kind confidant, with an unmatched generosity of heart, a loving spirit, and was a great comfort to many.
Her life was spent in service to God which was a driving force in her life. She had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ. It was evident in her countless years of service, demonstrated by her many roles in church and years of serving in the temple. She had a strong testimony of Christ that she shared often – with tears of joy. In her own words, “my plan is to stay true to the faith, hold on to the gospel with all my heart and soul, and endure to the end”, which she did.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Mary Kathryn Herring, her husband Dennis Marriott, her daughter Jennifer Marriott Zachreson, and her granddaughters Alexis Marriott and Haley Stonehocker. She is survived by her husband, Richard Price, her children - Cynthia Stonehocker (Eldon), Michael Marriott (Toby), Rebecca Wattleworth (Dan) and Richard’s children, David Price, Susie Price, Timothy Price, John Price (deceased)(Kelly) and Dan Price (deceased) and her 42 grand and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her 2 siblings Kathy Walley (Lynn) and Jack Herring III (Babs).
Services for Cindy will be held on both on Friday, July 7, 2023, and Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:
We will be holding a viewing from 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7.
An additional viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. on July 8.
The funeral services will then begin promptly at 1 p.m. on July 8. A luncheon will be held for family and close friends at the end of the services at the same location.
Flowers and gifts may be delivered to Loafer Canyon Ward: 555 W 11200 South, Woodland Hills, UT 84653 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7, and from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. During these hours, staffing will be available to accept them.
