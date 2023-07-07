Cindy Lou Herring Marriott Price passed away suddenly on June 29, 2023, in Payson, Utah at the very young age of 78, although she never looked her age.

She was born on June 12, 1945, in Washington, DC at the close of WW2 to her amazing parents Jack Herring, Jr. and Mary Kathryn Herring. At three months old, the family moved to Hannibal, Missouri. Cindy had a wonderful childhood with one brother Jackson (Bud), and one sister Kathy Lynn – they called each other “Dude”! They were a close-knit family and had many fun experiences together. They would go fishing on the Mississippi River, build fires, and stay out most of the night on these fun adventures. They would go to the “Goodie Goodie”, which then became the Mark Twain Diner for A & W Rootbeer and “maidrites”, and they would also make snow ice-creams and hot tamales. She enjoyed school each year, was an excellent student, a cheerleader, and played the trumpet.

