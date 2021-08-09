Christy F. Misner

Christy "Chris" F. Misner, 75, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 3:22 AM, Monday, August 9, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Chris was born May 3, 1946, in Hannibal, MO to Everett Thomas Misner and Ruth Naomi Isom Misner.
He was married to June Toomay Misner on May 10, 1965 in Independence, MO. She preceded him in death on July 1, 2019.
Other survivors include his 1 daughter, Leah Berry of Perry, MO, 1 grandchildren, Dalton Berry and wife, Rachel of Perry, MO, and 2 great grandchildren, Lawson Berry and Vivian Berry.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Chris was a United States Army Veteran. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam War. Chris was able to go on the Great River Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2015.
Professionally Chris was an engineer with Southwestern Bell Telephone/AT & T, retiring in 1996. He then worked at Perry Machine and Die, retiring from there in 2016.
Chris enjoyed hunting, gambling and visits to Las Vegas and the Mark Twain Casino.
He also liked watching football and held season tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chris was an Elder and a member of the First Christian Church in New London, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Humane Society.