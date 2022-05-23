Christopher S. Majors

Christopher Stephen Majors, age 74, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:04 pm Friday, May 20, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Pastor Jack Emmite will officiate. Military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be held at the funeral home following the service. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Christopher's life will be held 1:00 pm until the time of the service Thursday at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Christopher was born on Christmas Day in 1947, in Hannibal, MO the son of Clayton and Vina (Lowell) Majors.
Survivors include his son, Scott Majors (Shannon Workman) of Columbia, MO; four daughters, Laurie Wyatt (Quinton) of North Liberty, IA, Tricia Majors (Paul Williams) of Coralville, IA, Lindsey Lay (Wesley) and Shelby Majors; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; significant other, Estella Crowder of Hannibal, MO; three brothers, Virgil Majors of Hannibal, MO, Bill Majors (Carol) of Ozark, MO, Roger Majors (Linda) of Hannibal, MO and sister, Glenna Pickett of Mulberry, FL. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Majors was preceded in death by 11 siblings.
Christopher graduated from Hannibal High School 1965. He went on the honorably serve his country in the U.S. Army.
Chris worked as a Miner for J.M. Huber until his retirement.
Chris liked to pass time watching Westerns such as "Gunsmoke" and "Cheyenne" and also enjoyed watching the History Channel. Chris also enjoyed trying his luck at the lottery, hoping to hit it big one day. Mr. Majors loved his vehicles and enjoyed taking car rides around to car dealerships looking at what might be his new purchase. Car shows were another favorite that Chris enjoyed going to.
Christopher attended Antioch Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Great River Honor Flight 513 Hampshire, Quincy, IL 62301, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Christopher's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
