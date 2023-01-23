Christopher M. Bowen

Christopher "Chris" M. Bowen, 46, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 3:33 PM Friday, January 20, 2023, at his home.
Friends and Family are invited to Chris’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Chris was born November 10, 1976, in Hannibal, MO to William F. Bowen and Barbara J. Lake Bowen. He was married to Tricia Jennings on October 27, 1995, in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are his three children: Christopher Bowen of Hannibal, MO, Tristan Bowen (Luci) of Hannibal, MO, and Billy Bowen (Lilian) of Hannibal, MO; two sisters: Stacey Stuenkel (Steve) of Hannibal, MO and Kathy Bastian (Taj Epley) of Hannibal, MO; one granddaughter, Stormy Skye Bowen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bruce Nokes.
Professionally, Chris worked as a Corrections Officer for the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green, MO for 15 years. Most recently, Chris was working at Abel's Convenience Store.
Away from work, Chris loved going to concerts and listening to his favorite band Guns 'n' Roses. A wonderful cook, he made some of the most delicious cabbage soup and enjoyed dreaming up other soups. A true Green Bay Packers fan, his favorite color was dark green. Cheering on the Packers and Brett Farve, catching a St. Louis Cardinal baseball game, and watching Lord of the Rings or Star Wars all made Chris smile. Above all else, Chris enjoyed the time he could spend with those he loved, especially his granddaughter, Stormy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
