Christine Fulton, 63 of Hannibal, passed away August 10, 2022, at 4:26 am. at Willow Care in Hannibal, MO.
A Life Celebration and Memorial Service for Christine will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the National Body Donor Program in St. Louis, MO
Christine was born February 12, 1959, in Hannibal to Joseph E. Coffey and Florence (Thompson) Coffey.
She was married to James L. Fulton on August 19, 1978,
in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on October 21, 2021.
Survivors include her five children. Amy Whitlow (Billy) of Indiana, Tasha Fulton of Ewing MO. James Fulton of Columbia MO., Kayla Fulton of Hannibal and Richard Fulton (Adar) of Texas. Four brothers. Jerry Coffey of Okla, Paul Coffey, Kevin Coffey and Steven Coffey all of Hannibal. Two sisters. Loretta Zimmerman of Il and Carol Culp of Hannibal. Ten grandchildren. Mackenzie Whitlow, Madison Whitlow, Lindsay Whitlow, and Alexiz Whitlow all of Indiana, Aaron Fulton, Isabella Fulton, and Jayden Fulton all of Ewing MO., Diamond Culp, Desiree Warren and Angel Warren all of Hannibal. Four great grandchildren. Carter Girdler, Jade Girdler, Gracelynn Whitlow and Addison Whitlow. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister Marie Kurz and two brothers, Bill Coffey and Joe Coffey, along with a special friend Tommy Talton.
Christine attended Hannibal Schools. After high school she worked in the hospitality industry in hospitals and hotels.
Christine was always ready to go whether it be helping someone get something done or getting to the bingo hall. She loved listening to music or karaoke and being with her friends and family. Her smile lit up the room. Christine was loved and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
