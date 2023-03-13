Chris W. Foster, 66, of New London, MO, passed away at 9:40 AM, Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Chris W. Foster, 66, of New London, MO, passed away at 9:40 AM, Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Christopher was born February 10, 1957, in Hannibal, MO, to Christopher W. Foster and Jacqueline Howes Scarbrough.
Survivors include his nephew, Schuyler Foster; his niece, Makenzie Foster; his brother, James K. Foster; two great nieces; Hensley McNeal and Bryleigh McNeal; and special friend, Amy Nix and her three grandchildren; Russell LaFond, Waylon LaFond, and Matti LaFond;
Christopher was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Gayle Hart.
Professionally, Chris was a carpenter by trade and worked up and down on the Mississippi River on barges and other boats. He also worked on the Mississippi Queen for a season.
Away from work, Chris enjoyed being outside on his farm, working in his gardens, and growing his favorite sunflowers. One of Chris' most prized processions was his maroon Heritage Softail Harley Davidson, which he used to take on long rides with his brother, James. He loved his bike and everything that had to do with Harley's. Chris was a movie buff and enjoyed pretty much any genre, from sci-fi to Westerns. Chris was a classic rock guy, with his favorite radio station being 106.7. He loved to grill and made the best pork loin with all the fixings. Chris was a very generous, funny, independent, and compassionate person who loved to help people any chance he got. Chris was very proud of his family and cherished his time spent with them, especially his nephew, Schuyler, who was the son he never had, and his beloved dogs, Osiris, Aggie, and Bo$$. Chris will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
