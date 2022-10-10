Chris Morris

Chris (Dryden) Morris, age 73, passed away peacefully at the Hospice of East Texas on Friday, August 19, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Chris was born December 19, 1948, to George Robert Dryden and Betty Woodward Dryden in Hannibal, Missouri, who predeceased her. Chris was one of 5 children. Chris graduated from Hannibal High School in 1966. She worked for the Social Security Administration in Quincy, Illinois for many years.
Chris married Thomas M. Morris on August 29, 1970, at Holy Family Church in Hannibal. They were married for 50 years and lived in many different states before retiring in the Tyler, Texas area where their daughter and grandchildren still reside. Tom predeceased Chris in November 2020. They have one daughter, Jennifer Morris Mitchell (Flint, Texas), and 3 grandchildren, Arian, Caleb, and Lauren who also live in Texas.
Chris had a brother Larry Dryden who predeceased her in 2010. Chris is survived by 2 sisters, Jane Hickman (Chase) of Hannibal, and Julie Shear (Mike) of North Carolina, and 1 brother, Richard Dryden (Pam) of North Carolina. She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Chris was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Mahjong and cards. She was a member of several clubs and enjoyed collecting items that she displayed in her home. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Chris was cremated by the Boren Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Flint, Texas.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Holy Family Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Memorials may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.
