Chris Morris

Chris (Dryden) Morris, age 73, passed away peacefully at the Hospice of East Texas on Friday, August 19, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Chris was born December 19, 1948, to George Robert Dryden and Betty Woodward Dryden in Hannibal, Missouri, who predeceased her. Chris was one of 5 children. Chris graduated from Hannibal High School in 1966. She worked for the Social Security Administration in Quincy, Illinois for many years.

