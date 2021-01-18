Chip E. Dix

Chip Edward Dix, 37, of Jefferson City, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 14, 1983 in Clearwater, Fla., a son of Roger and Karen (Bawol) Dix. Chip was united in marriage on June 12, 2019 to Lindsay Moore in Jefferson City.
Chip was a 2002 graduate of Hannibal High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2007. He proudly served his country, completing two tours in Afghanistan, until 2012.
Chip worked in many professions throughout his life, the last being with Wakefield and Associates. He enjoyed boating and swimming at the lake. Chip hiked and played with his black lab, Summer, whom he adored. He also liked watching and attending football games, playing video games and attending car shows. Most of all, Chip cherished the times spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lindsay; parents, Roger and Karen Dix; maternal grandfather, Edward Bawol; sisters, Jessica Johnson (Eric) and Allison Heintz (Justin); and many other family and friends.
Chip was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald and Jeannette Dix; and maternal grandmother, Amber Bawol.
Services were held on Friday, January 15, 2021. Interment with full military honors was held in Hawthorn Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City, Mo.
