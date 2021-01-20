Cheyenne L. LaFond

Cheyenne Lee LaFond, 55, of New London, MO passed away at 2:17 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
Cheyenne was born February 4, 1965, in Paris, IL to Russell Joseph and Joyce Marie Vincent LaFond.
Survivors include his 3 children, Bethany LaFond (Robert Albright), Joseph LaFond (Aleesha), Chanelle LaFond (April) all of Hannibal, MO, his fiancé Nancy Epping, 1 brother, Richard LaFond of Hannibal, MO, and 20 grandchildren.
Cheyenne was preceded in death by his parents .
Cheyenne was a roofer for many years with Union Local #2 out of St. Louis, MO. He also worked as a welder.
Cheyenne liked to go fishing, working on cars and was a talented builder and carpenter. He loved motorcycles especially Harleys but most of all he loved being a grandpa.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.