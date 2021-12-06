Chester Lake Clark, 88, of Ewing, Mo., died December 4, 2021, at Country Aire Retirement Estates in Lewistown, Mo. Services will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 11, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy.
Ewing, Mo.
