Chester L. Clark

Chester Lake Clark, 88, of Nelsonville, passed away at 2:33 pm Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Country Aire Retirement Estates in Lewistown, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Chester's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday December 10, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday December 11, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Pastor Brian Stone will officiate. Burial with Full Military Honors by American Legion Post #174 Boots-Dickson will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, IL.
Chester was born August 22, 1933, to Harry Lovejoy and Lula Madeline Lake Clark. He was married to Deloris Bornman on July 3, 1970, at Trinity Church in Quincy, IL. She survives.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years Delores Clark of Nelsonville, MO, daughters, Cate Clark, and Lynn Davis (Lois); grandchildren Danielle Given, and Nathan Davis; 3 great grandchildren Josilyn, Kiera, and Liza Jane.
Chester was preceded in death by his Parents, 1 brother Harry Clark Jr., 1 sister Jane Sterrett and her husband Wayne Sterrett, and infant son John Chester Clark.
Early in life, Chester owned and worked a farm, later choosing to rent it out. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War era. Chester was an Electrical Engineer for Motorola, and Broadcast Electronics both located in Quincy, IL. He moved his family to Scottsdale Arizona for Motorola, where he worked on NASA projects with the Apollo program. He worked at Orscheln in Hannibal as a quality control agent for several years. An intelligent man, whose mind was always looking for a solution, he invented and patented a special wheel chock with a gearbox for use on airplanes and trailers.
Chester obtained his private pilot's license and loved to fly. He was a Lewis & Clark Historian and loved to travel where Lewis & Clark did. He was a huge Civil War historian especially in locations in the Midwest. He was a "Dowser" and was able to find locations, trails, and trinkets of all kinds. Chester was the quintessential storyteller and could keep anyone entertained with the histories and subjects he loved to learn about.
Chester attended Emerson Christian Church in Emerson, Missouri.
Pallbearers will be Matt Stone, Randy Stone, Lucas Strode, Rick Clark, Rusty Schleiermacher and Stuart Bartley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan and Dennis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or the Honor Flight.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.
