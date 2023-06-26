Cheryl Anne (Mowery) Hill, 68, of Hannibal, MO and formerly of Cape Girardeau, MO, passed away at 6:56 PM, Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Cheryl's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Thursday, at the funeral home.
Cheryl was born October 12, 1954, in Cape Girardeau, MO to Virgil Mowery and Nova Jane Darby Mowery.
Survivors include her son, Jason Eric Lewis (Katie) of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Walter Mowery (Debbie) of Jackson, MO; two sisters, Vickie Naeger (Rick) of Cape Girardeau, MO, and Connie Mowery (Julie Wheatley) of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren, Zelda Marianne Lewis, and Nova Josephine Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Michael Mowery.
Cheryl served as the Administrative Assistant to United States Senator, Kit Bond for over 20 years until her retirement.
A wonderful mother and grandmother, Cheryl loved her family. She enjoyed the arts, being a talented painter herself, painting landscapes and flowers often in watercolors and acrylics. Attending the theater over the years brought Cheryl much joy seeing the productions on stage. A world traveler, Cheryl visited Europe, but in her book, there was nothing better than a sandy beach and sunshine, so she often escaped to Mexico for her sun-soaked adventures. Playing the piano and watching and reading historical fiction were also a few of Cheryl’s favorites. Most of all Cheryl cherished her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored.
Cheryl was a Christian by faith and a member of Mt. Auburn Christian Church in Cape Girardeau, MO for over 30 years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Missouri Human Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.