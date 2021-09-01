Charlotte “Sally” Ann Lingwall, age 76, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 9:14 am Monday, August 30, 2021, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia, MO.
Sally was born on March 28, 1945, in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Wilmer “Bill” and Helen (Means) Clayton.
She was united in marriage to Scott Lingwall on November 26, 1987 in Las Vegas, NV. He survives her.
Other survivors include a son, John Owens (Joleen) of Cherokee, IA; two daughters, Ranie Gilmore (Kirk Youngblood) of Hannibal, MO, and Andrea Fifield (Steve) of Hannibal, MO; sister, Alice Taylor (Everette) of Fairfield Glade, TN; seven grandchildren, Richie, Ryan, James, Levi, Tegan, Riker and Archer; and six great-grandchildren, Charleigh, Emme, Patrick, Evie, Ace, and Sophia.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lingwall was preceded in death by a brother, George Clayton.
Sally graduated from Monmouth High School in Monmouth, IL, in 1963. She worked in the parts department at General Mills for several years before her retirement.
Sally was a very talented artist; she enjoyed oil painting, quilting, sewing, and gardening. She also enjoyed horses, dogs, and watching westerns and old movies. Sally was known for making the best Thanksgiving stuffing, potato salad, homemade noodles and chocolate cake. Family was everything to Sally. She enjoyed time spent with each and every one of her family members. She loved being a mom and a grandma.
