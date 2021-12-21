Charlotte A. Flick

Memorial services for Charlotte Ann Flick, 77, of Perry, will be at 7:00 P.M., Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Perry with Pastor Tim Goodman officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Flick passed away at 4:02 A.M., Sunday December 19, 2021 at Tri County Care Center in Vandalia surrounded by family.
She was born in Adrian, MI on September 16, 1944 to Louis and Blanche (Morris) Walker.
Charlotte married Richard Flick on April 9, 1966 in Des Plains, IL and he survives.
Other survivors include one sister; Darlene Miller of Monroe City, one son; Russell (Sara) Flick of Monroe City, one daughter; Deborah (Dave) Winkler of Centralia, nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, along with other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by two brothers; Harold and Richard Walker.
Mrs. Flick moved to the area in 1984 coming from McHenry, IL. She was a Methodist by faith. Charlotte was a member of the Mark Twain Lake Rodeo committee for 28 years, treasurer of the Friends of the Perry Carousel, and a member of the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed camping, going on cruises, counted cross stitch, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Perry Carousel in care of Bienhoff Funeral Home, P.O. Box 427, Perry, MO 63462.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.