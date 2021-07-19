Palmyra, Mo. Charlotte A. Barickman Jul 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charlotte Ann Barickman, 82, of Palmyra, died July 17, 2021, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home. Services will be 7 p.m., July 26, at Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nursing Home Charlotte Ann Barickman Lawn Funeral Home Chapel Palmyra Smith Recommended for you Trending Now Parks department investing in Clemens Field renovation Charlene H. McIntyre Body found by HPD U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides update on Mark Twain Lake water levels Billy Bob Cottrell Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView