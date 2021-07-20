Charlotte A. Barickman

Charlotte Ann Barickman, age 82, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 2:00 am Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home.
A memorial service will be held 7:00 pm Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home and Chapel. Rev. Jason Young will officiate.
Charlotte was born on November 26, 1938, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of Robert and Emma (Tate) Jennett.
She was united in marriage to Doris "Don" Barickman. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sister, Sharon White (Charlie) of Palmyra, MO; sister-in-law, Rosa May Jennett of Hannibal, MO; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Charlotte was preceded in death by two brothers, Glen Jennett and Donald Jennett.
Charlotte worked at White Star Laundry in Hannibal for several years before her retirement. She also along with her husband sold produce on the Southside of Hannibal that they grew in their magnificent gardens over the years.
Charlotte was the world's biggest St. Louis Cardinals fan. She had kept stats of every game for over 50 years and never missed watching a game or listening to the game on the radio. She also kept several scrap books with all the players' baseball cards and stats over the years. When there wasn't a Cards game to watch or listen to, Charlotte enjoyed tending to her garden, fishing, playing Bingo, cards and going to the casino. Charlotte's biggest love was her family and the time spent with them during family gatherings.
Charlotte was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Maple Lawn Nursing Home (Activities Fund), in care of Smith Funeral Home and Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Charlotte's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com