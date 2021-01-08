Palmyra, Mo. Charles "Wayne" Allen Jan 8, 2021 Jan 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles "Wayne" Allen , 83, died Jan. 7, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obitflag Recommended for you Trending Now Richard Baker HiSET brings dream to life for Hannibal resident Sena L. Frame Mary J. Gregory James E. "Jimmy" Hudson Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView