Charles W. Strode

Charles William Strode, age 73, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 5:10 am Monday, December 14, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal. Rev. William Patrick will officiate. Burial will follow in the Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post 55.
Visitation celebrating Charles' life will be held Friday, December 18, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel with Masonic services held at 7:00 pm.
Those planning on attending the visitation and funeral service are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The funeral service will be live streamed shortly before 10:00 am via the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel facebook page and may also be viewed on Charles' memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com.
Charles was born on December 14, 1947, in Hannibal, MO the son of William and Mary (Taylor) Strode.
He was united in marriage to Karla A. Whitaker on July 28, 1973, at the Salt River Christian Church in rural New London, MO.
Survivors include wife, Karla A. Strode of the home; son, Joseph E. Strode (Christina) of Hannibal, MO; daughter, Melissa Boyer (Spencer) of Windsor, MO; seven grandchildren, Lucille Strode, Joseph Marshall Strode, Jessica Strode, Devin Boyer, Morgan Boyer, Nick Williams and MacKayla Williams; sister, Julie Reese of Warrenton, MO; brothers, Larry Strode (Kathy), of New London, MO, Robert Strode (Vicki) of Wentzville, MO; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Strode of New London, MO; honorary brother; Raymond Spotanski; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Strode was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Strode and three nephews; Jason Strode, Lawrence Taylor Strode, Jr. and Daniel Whitaker.
Charles graduated from Louisiana High School in 1966 and went on to further his education at Northeast Missouri University (Truman State), graduating in 1975 with a degree in Industrial Technology.
In between high school and college, Charles honorably served his country in the United States Army, serving two tours in Vietnam.
Charles worked as a farmer raising both livestock and row crops and selling Ozark National Life Insurance. Prior to farming, he worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad.
Charles enjoyed the life on the farm. In his free time he could be found hunting, fishing, reading or searching for the next gun or knife to add to his collection. Playing cards with his friends and family was something he always looked forward to. His biggest love was his family and his grandchildren who meant the world to him and whom he loved to tease.
Charles was a member of the Masonic Rall's Lodge #33, Knights Templar, served on the Ralls County Water Board and had previously served on the NECAC Board. Mr. Strode was also a member of the Louisiana Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Hodges, Steven Maiden, Cody Maiden, Matt Golian, Bryan Brown, Aaron Hodges, Brett Matlock and Steven Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal Hospital COVID Unit, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family, video tribute and funeral service viewed on Charles' memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com