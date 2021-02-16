Charles V. “CV” Taylor Jr., age 71, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:05 am Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Luther Manor Retirement & Nursing Center.
A memorial service will be held 6:00 pm Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Full military provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will follow the service at the funeral home.
Visitation celebrating Charles’ life will be held 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Friday February 26, 2021, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Charles was born on December 25, 1949, in Hannibal, MO the son of Charles and Willa Frances (Myers) Taylor Sr.
Survivors include his daughters, Kristina Taylor Morriss (Craig) of Hannibal, MO and Jehan Taylor of Hannibal, MO; son, Chase Meyer of Quincy, IL; brother & best friend Bruce Taylor of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Whitley Taylor, Kylie Taylor, Kalin Anderson, Jason Anderson and Aden Anderson; great grandchildren, Jurnee Taylor, Jaxten Taylor, Kross Anderson, Karsyn Anderson, & Lincoln Taylor; former wife Susan Jackson of Hannibal, MO.; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 3 great nieces, 4 great nephews, many cousins, & several very special life long friends that he considered brothers.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by 2 great-grandchildren Ryder & Rylan Taylor.
Charles was a 1967 graduate from Hannibal High School, attended Truman University, and went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Before retirement, Charles worked at American Cyanamid & as a welder
at Kawasaki. He was an avid Cardinals fan and loved watching football & basketball with his grandsons & brother. The times Charles cherished the most were times he spent with his children and grandchildren.
He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Charles was a member of Helping Hand Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Baptist Church, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
