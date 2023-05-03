Charles Thomas Harris, 81, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:02 PM, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his beloved farm in Ralls Co., MO.
Charles Thomas Harris, 81, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:02 PM, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his beloved farm in Ralls Co., MO.
Funeral Services will be at 6:30 PM, Monday, May 8, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Charles' Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM, Monday at the funeral home.
Charles was born March 10, 1942, in Hannibal, MO, to Clifford "Tip" Harris and Clara Emma "Sunshine" Parrish Harris.
He was previously married to Connie Wisdom on January 2, 1963, in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors include his three children, Charles "Chuck" T. Harris II (Laurie) of Hannibal, MO, Christopher "Chris" Harris of Hannibal, MO, and Clinton J. "Clint" Harris (Laura) of Hannibal, MO; and four grandchildren, Madison Harris, Wyatt T. Harris, Shelby Harris, Christopher Harris (Kati) and their children Aubree, Grace and Mia.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents.
Charles graduated in 1960 from Hannibal High School and went on to study at HLG and finished his degree and graduated from Kirksville State Teachers College (now Truman State University) in 1964.
Charles began his career working for the State of Missouri with the Neighborhood Youth Corporation. Charles accepted a position with Allied Maintenance at the Cyanamid Plant. Charles then pursued his collegiate studies where he taught various classes in Palmyra, Hannibal, Monroe City, Center, and St. Thomas Seminary. Charles finally retired from Dura Automotive in 2008 all the while running the family farm.
Over the years Charles was always a farmer. He loved to be on the family farm, caring for his cattle. An avid reader, Charles enjoyed science fiction and western themed novels. Star Trek, a slice of tart cherry pie, and a trip to his favorite Chinese restaurant were a few of Charles’ favorites. Most of all, Charles truly cherished the moments he shared with his family, friends, and animals. Always putting others before himself.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cuddle Cat Rescue.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
