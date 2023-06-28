Charles T. Paxton, 59, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 5:02 PM, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
Full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at 4:30 PM, Wednesday July 5, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral home in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Charles's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday July 5, 2023, at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Charles was born August 25, 1963, in Hannibal, MO to John T. Paxton and Mary M. Smith Paxton.
He was married to Lori Hoover on October 30, 1982, in Hannibal, MO, she survives.
Other survivors include his three children, Aaron Paxton (Lindsey) of New London, MO, Chris Paxton (Emily) of Columbia, MO, and Stephen Paxton (Emily) of Hannibal, MO; one brother, John Paxton (Sandy) of Belton, MO; three sisters, Naomi Egbert (Troy) of Hannibal, MO, Diane Lasby (Marty) of Hannibal, MO, and Latonda Rickey of Hannibal, MO; eight grandchildren, Brent, Alyvia, Hayden, Kenleigh, Audra, Olivia, Ryker, and Declan.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kevin Paxton.
Charles served his country proudly as a member of the United States Marine Corp.
Professionally Charles was an officer with the Hannibal Police Dept, later moving to the Hannibal Fire Department where he retired as an Assistant Chief after 20 years of service.
Charles enjoyed his time camping at Bay View and boating on the Mississippi. Time spent with his family playing cards and grilling were a couple of his favorites. He liked watching cooking shows and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Trips to the beaches of Mexico and the mountains always brought a smile to Charles face. Charles liked listening to 80's Rock, especially AC/DC and Led Zeplin. Most of all he cherished his time spent with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Great River Honor Flight.
