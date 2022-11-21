Charles "Charlie" R. Wells, 79, of Hannibal, died November 19, 2022, at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Mo. Services will be at 3 p.m., November 28, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m., November 28, at the funeral home.
