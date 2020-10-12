Charles Richard Ford, 79 of Hannibal, MO and formerly of New London, MO passed away at 12:52 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home.
Friends and Family are invited to Charles’ Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday at the funeral home. Rev. Minnie Smith will officiate.
The Family asks that those who plan on attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing while attending services.
Burial with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in New London, MO.
Charles was born in Hannibal, MO on July 23, 1941 to Monzella Ford and Oneta Perkins Ford.
Survivors include Charles’ longtime companion of over 25 years, Shirley D. McBride; five children: Charla Ford of St. Louis, MO, Michael Ford of Denver, CO, Marquita Strong (Ali) of Hannibal, MO, Kyle Howald (Sonya) of Cedar Rapids, IA and Sonya Cook of North Randall, OH; two brothers: Bobby Ford of San Antonio, TX and Donald Ford (Verna Jane) of New London, MO; one sister, Shirley Mae Elbert of Jefferson City, MO and three grandchildren: Drew Ford, Taelor Ford and Kayden Howald. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews and other special family.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters: Patricia “Patsy” Ford, Mary Richmond, Laura Hood and Zella Riding; one brother: Billy Ford; and three sons: Ryan Howald, Marcus Robinson and Eric Williams.
Charles was a veteran of the United States Army and he also served his country proudly in the Missouri Army National Guard serving for many years earning the rank of Sergeant.
Charles retired as a machinist from the Gardner Denver Company in Quincy, IL for over 25 years.
In his free time Charles enjoyed sports. A talented athlete in his youth at Mark Twain High School, Charles enjoyed watching area football and following the Missouri Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals, LA Lakers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. He also managed a New London softball team from the past called, “Charlie’s Angels”. Charles was a member of the New London Community Brothers Group. He also enjoyed fishing at Mark Twain Lake and spending time with his family. Trips overseas during his time in the service and the Army National Guard were memorable experiences for Charles and he also enjoyed visiting his son, Michael in Denver, CO. Most of all Charles simply cherished the moments he shared with his family and friend.
Charles enjoyed setting outside on his porch watching TV.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Wells, Torell Hawkins, Devon McBride, Larry Burton, David Dean and Gregory Davis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.