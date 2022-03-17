Charles (Charile) R Baker, age 68, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:55 am Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Willow Care Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Cremation arrangements are being handled by Grand View Funeral Home.
Charles was born on July 14, 1953, in Hannibal MO, the son of and Frank and Ida (Scrace) Baker.
Survivors included two Brothers, Bill Baker (Cecelia) of Hannibal, MO, John Baker (Carolyn Day) of Hannibal, MO; Sisters, Ida R Schleurmacker, Dorthy J Booth (Ken), and Mary E Stewart (David).
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Susan Rae Baker, and a brother, Harold a Baker Sr.
Charles graduated from Hannibal High School in 1970 and enlisted in the United States Navy.
Charles worked in the construction field, doing concrete work and home repair. He loved the outdoors
A private family memorial service will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice.
