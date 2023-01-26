Charles Francis "Chuck" Jones, 73, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 11:19 PM, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Graveside services with full military honors by Emmette J. Shields Post #55 will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 27, 2023, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Charles was born September 5, 1949, in Hannibal, MO, to Charles Jones and Frances Geraldine Charlton Jones.
Survivors include his brother, Greg Jones (Barbara) of Hannibal, MO; his sister, Jennifer Ann Jones of Hannibal, MO; special nephews and nieces, Brian Jones (Kayla), Dylan Jones, Nicole Tallman (Bobby), Jennifer Woodside (Jeff), and Lisa Bunch; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Wendell Scott Jones; and one sister Elizabeth Kay Jones.
Charles proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy.
Professionally, Charles a Life and Causality Insurance Company as an agent for over 20 years.
Charles was a simple man who enjoyed helping when he could and being around people. Charles loved his suits and looking sharp and listening to country music. He was a member of the Hannibal Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, American Legion Post #55, and Masonic Lodge #564. Above all, Charles cherished his time spent with his family.
Charles was Baptist by faith.
Pallbearers will be Charles Thomas, Brian Jones, Dylan Jones, and Bobby Tallman.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fifth Street Baptist Church of Hannibal, MO.
