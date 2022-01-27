Charles F. Gilmore, 79, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 1:11 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 29, 2022, the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Father Matt Flatley will officiate. Burial with full Military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Charlie’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Charlie was born June 24, 1942, in Hannibal, MO and was the son of Harold Hawker and Mary Frye Hawker
Charlie was married October 29, 1966, to M. Claudette Moyers. She survives.
Other survivors include his four Children, Richard Gilmore (Stephanie) of Chicago, IL, Charles Rob Gilmore (Anne) of St. Louis, MO, Nicki Dowell (Jim) of Monroe City, MO, Ninette Williams (Dewayne) of Monroe City, MO, three Sisters, Dora Wilson (Warren) of Springfield, IL, Carol Willis of Hannibal, MO, Robin Ellis of New London, MO, 11 Grandchildren, Rich Charles Gilmore, Ryan B. Gilmore, Tyler M. Reingardt, Lydia K. Reingardt, Mya R. Reingardt, Charles Conner Gilmore, Mirenda Margaret Gilmore, Blake Richard Gilmore, Kayla Stoddard, Kenneth Charles Stoddard, Taylor Williams Fishback, five Great Grandchildren, Rylie R. Fishback, Reagan A. Fishback, Charleigh Gilmore, Emme Gilmore, Sophia Gilmore, Ace Ryan Gilmore, and Rhett Reingardt.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents.
Charlie was a United States Air Force Veteran. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam War.
Professionally Charlie worked in maintenance and supervision and for a number of years at American Cyanamid.
In his younger years Charlie liked hunting and riding motorcycles. He also played football for Culver Stockton College in Canton, MO. He was a history buff especially military and war history. Traveling and taking trips through the United States, visiting with friends and family at the American Legion or Fiddelsticks, playing cards and having a good meal, was some of Charlie favorites. He enjoyed following the Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Cardinal baseball. He was a respected man and had a personality that made people migrate towards him. Most of all Charlie loved his family time and attending family gatherings or being with his dog Sarah.
Charlie was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Williams, Jim Dowell, Ryan Fishback, Kenneth Charles Stoddard, Rich Gilmore, Ryan Gilmore, Blake Gilmore, Conner Charles Gilmore and Derek Herman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com
