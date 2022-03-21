Charles E. White

Charles Edgar (Charlie) White, age 73, of New London, MO passed away at 9:35 am Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Charlie's Shop located at 1009 S. Main Street New London, MO 63459. Pastor Tom Day will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be in the Barkley Cemetery in New London.
Visitation celebrating Charlie's life will be held 1:00 pm Thursday until the time of the service at his shop.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Charles was born on January 17, 1949, at the family home in rural Boone County, MO, the son of William Clifford White and Iva Laura (Meteer) White. He always liked to tell that it was in the middle of a snowstorm and the doctor had to have a team of horses to get there.
Charlie was married to Carolyn Faye (Connie) Walkley and later married Mary Jane (Janie) Gingry on March 25, 1988.
Survivors include his wife, Janie; two daughters, Lori Ann Swon and Paula Kay Downs; four grandchildren, Nathan Anthony Perrigo, Levi Caleb Perrigo, Alexa Ruth Swon and Hunter Ray Eddingfield as well as three great-grandchildren; brothers, Billy Joe White, Kenneth (Leona) White; sisters, Linda (Earl) Traynor, Sue (Roger) Carroll and Janice Sloan.
In addition to his parents, Mr. White was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl White and Dennis White, and sister Joyice Mullinix.
Charlie graduated from Vandalia-Farber High School, and honorably served his country in the US Army during Vietnam. He worked for the Ralls County Rural Electric CO-OP for 19 years as a lineman, then later worked as an electrician and later retiring in 2011 from the Hannibal Public Schools where he worked in maintenance.
Charlie was a hard worker who never passed up a chance to learn something new. He could fix just about anything. Charlie loved his Mahindra tractor and loved nothing more than working in his yard and garden. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed his help. Charlie was a people person and always enjoyed visiting with everyone.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Nathan Perrigo, Levi Perrigo, Alexa Swon, Shanan Hood, Dale Glascock, Ted Broemmer, Derek Taylor, Jeff Lewis, Charles L. Clark, Chris Stovall and Tracy Stovall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Charles' memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
