Charlene K. Efird

On Sunday night, July 18th, 2021, our Dearest Charlene left our earth for Heaven. She was so eager to see her two sons Jon and Jeff, her mother Hazel Kolb and, of course, Grandpa George, all who had proceeded her on this sacred journey. It had been so long since she had seen them. On that darkened Sunday night Charlene ended her long-fought battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer. A struggle that lasted for nearly five years. And of course, being the fighter she is, she won many of the battles and stayed in the fight longer than most anticipated she could.
Charlene Kay Efird, born in Hannibal, was a Biology teacher extraordinaire, Private Pilot, avid hiker, runner, avid reader, finishing a book, even if it was a bad one, Master Gardner, community advocate for a better Lake Lure. Successful real estate broker and “a changer” of the “Lake Lure landscape” by bringing wonderful people to this very special place in western North Carolina.
Charlene is survived by her husband David, her son Ted Rupp, brother Bob Smashey and sisters Cheryle Guthrie and Caroline Foley.
The Memorial for Charlene Efird will be held on Wednesday, July 28th at 2:00 pm in The Church of The Transfiguration, 106 Saylor Lane, Memorial Highway, Bat Cave, NC.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that a donation be made to Hendersonville Hematology and Oncology at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, North Carolina, where her Doctor and Nurses so willingly joined in this courageous fight with never waning encouragement at every turn. Mail donations using the following information: Pardee Hospital Foundation: 561 Fleming Street Hendersonville, NC 28739; (In memory of Charlene Efird and dedicated to the cancer program).
“As much as we are grieving now, we still hope our hearts take comfort in knowing how much our darling Charlene was and will always be loved by so many. She was a lovely, brilliant, warm, generous and unfailingly caring person. She will be deeply missed by so many”. Charlene is a special lady. Always was and always will be. She has truly left her mark on our community and its people who loved her so. Her example will endure and be a reminder to us all how to better live our lives.”
