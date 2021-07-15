Charlene H. McIntyre

Charlene Holman McIntyre, 78, of Hannibal, passed away at 8:50 PM, Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Charlene's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, July 16, 2021 with a Prayer Service being at 4:30 PM Friday evening, with Fr. Mike Quinn, at the funeral home.
Charlene was born January 30, 1943, in Hannibal, Missouri to James "Jim" Holman and Rosalee Kelly Holman.
She was married to David W. McIntyre on May 20, 1961 in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2009.
Charlene was also preceded in death by her Parents and 2 Sisters-in-Law, Shirley McIntyre, and Nancy Frappier.
Survivors include her 4 Children, Jay McIntyre (Kathy), Springfield, Missouri, Donlee D. McIntyre (Beth), Kansas City, Missouri, Angela M. Williams (Mark), Galena, Missouri and Stewart M. McIntyre (Amy), Hannibal, Missouri, 10 Grandchildren, Eric McIntyre (Haley), Rachel Brandes (Brad), Anna Gorman (Greg), Alex McIntyre, Kelly Williams, Jolene Williams, Madelynn McIntyre, Miles McIntyre, Mason McIntyre and Malaina McIntyre, 3 Great Grandchildren, Emma Bridges, Wesley McIntyre and Henry Gorman, and 1 expectant great granddaughter, 1 Brother-in-Law, John McIntyre, Las Vegas, Nevada, Cousin, Billy Jo Wilson (Cheryl), Hannibal, Missouri, a special Cousin, who was like a sister to Charlene, Karla Thompson (Jim), Lenexa, Kansas, Special Family Friends, Paul and Jan Baker of Hannibal, MO, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlene worked in the Hannibal office for the Burlington Northern Railroad for 19 years. She later worked in the Marion County Assessor’s Office for Carl Zupan for many years until her retirement.
Charlene loved to spend time with her family. Often enjoying her children and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities Charlene would always be in the stands. Charlene was also an avid sports fan, following Kansas City Chiefs Football, college football and basketball, the Olympics and even professional golfer, Tiger Woods. A wonderful cook, Charlene loved to treat her family to her home cooking. Always up for some fun, Charlene loved to play cards several times a week with her friends. In her younger years she enjoyed going out dancing with her husband, David and occasional visits to the casino to play the slots. Most of all Charlene cherished her family. A transplant recipient on May 13, 2010, Charlene was blessed with the gift of life that allowed her to enjoy 11 more years with her grandchildren and family.
Charlene was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric McIntyre, Alex McIntyre, Kelly Williams, Miles McIntyre, Mason McIntyre, Greg Gorman and Brad Brandes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth Haven Nursing Home for Special Projects.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.