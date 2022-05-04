Cecilia A. Vickers

Cecilia Ann Vickers, 58, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:27 AM, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, May 9, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, Monday, May 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
Cecilia was born November 27, 1963, in Hannibal, Missouri to Lloyd L. Elzea and Dorothy Lambert Fuget.
Survivors include her 9 siblings, Diane Johnson, Lloyd Whitley, Mary Futhey, William Elzea, David Elzea, Lucky Fuget, Jackie Fuget, Tammy Dergroot, and Tom Fuget. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, William David Fuget; her brother, John Elzea; and her longtime companion, Marvin Shepherd.
Cecilia was a homemaker. She looked forward to spending time outdoors, where she enjoyed fishing. She loved to dance and play the slot machines at the casino. Most of all Cecilia cherished her time spent with her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Cecilia was Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Henson, Kenneth Henson, William Elzea, and Jim Degroot.
Memorials may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
