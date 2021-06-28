Cecil Ervin Gaines, age 82, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:06 pm Friday, June 25, 2021, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Grand View Funeral Home. Pastor Jack Schulz will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Cecil’s life will be held 9:00 am until 11:00 am Tuesday at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Cecil was born on July 10, 1938, in Hannibal, MO the son of George and Hazel (Chase) Gaines.
He was united in marriage to Barbara Jones on February 22, 1959, in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2012.
Survivors include his children, Sheri Wood (Steve Drewel) of Lake Ozark, MO, Matthew Gaines (Adrian), of Plattsburg, MO, and Chris Gaines (Erica) of New London, MO; grandchildren, Erin Krupps (Philip), Emily Wood, Kaitlyn Underhill (Joey), and Brooklyn Gaines; two great grandchildren, Crew and Auley; and dear friends, Jay and Sue Garrelts of Palmyra,
Mr. Gaines was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Cecil graduated from Hannibal High School and went to work at Marblehead Lime Co. until its closure and later went to work at Northeast Power in Palmyra as a welder before his retirement.
Away from work, Cecil enjoyed working on his farm, coon hunting with his dog “Snyder” and turkey hunting. In his younger years he was an avid quail hunter and enjoyed boating on the Mississippi.
Mr. Gaines was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Philadelphia, MO.
Pallbearers will be Danny Sims, Scott Hess, Jay Garrelts, Alfred Cortez, Paul White and Bryan Higgins.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Jerry Collins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Baptist Church, in care of Grand View Funeral Home
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Cecil’s memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com