CeCelia Raufer

CeCelia “Sue” Raufer passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Hannibal.
Funeral services for Sue will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bowling Green with Rev. Tom Hufty officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30th at the funeral home.
Sue was born on March 21, 1933, in Patterson, Illinois to James Darrell and Eula Pauline (Hatcher) Travis. She was united in marriage to Phillip Wayne Raufer on September 14, 1952. He preceded her in death.
Also preceding Sue in death were her parents, and son-in-law, Mark Coons.
Sue is survived by son, Lyndell Wayne Raufer (Robin) of Louisiana; daughter, Glenda Coons of Hannibal; granddaughter, Julie Raufer; step-grandchildren, Jared Coons of Nevada and Audra Allgood (Michael) of Hannibal; great-granddaughter, Ryley Angel; step-great-grandchildren, Logan, Adalyn, Lauryn and Meagyn Allgood; special “grandchildren”, Maddy and Natalie Bartels, special friends, Maxine Grote, Bobbie Harris, Linda Tepen, Donna Ellison, Hazel Worrell, Joan Sutton, and Dana Bartels; special Aide, Melinda Reed, and honorary pallbearers, Carroll Grote, Gordon Voss, and Julie Raufer.
Sue was born in Illinois and moved with her family to Louisiana when Sue was in the 6th grade. They lived on an orchard that bordered Bowling Green. She graduated Bowling Green High School in 1951. Sue resided in Bowling Green the rest of her life, until the last couple of years when she went to live with her daughter in Hannibal. Sue was Baptist by faith and was a member of Peno Baptist Church. Most of her career was spent employed for Eastern Missouri telephone Company, where she spent 29 and a half years as an office assistant. Sue was involved with Pike County Home Health and Hospice as a volunteer, and she also participated in walk-a-thons for cancer research. Sue enjoyed working counted cross-stitch in her free time, as well as sewing, gardening, and working in the yard. She also enjoyed traveling and had taken trips to Ireland, Alaska, and New York, where she enjoyed looking at the fall foliage in the Eastern states.
Pallbearers will be Rick Twellman, Fred Hagemeier, Dennis Cumby, Rick Hatcher, Jim Parsons, and Mark Raufer.
Memorials may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice, VFW Post 5553, or the Donor’s Choice.
