CeCelia Raufer

CeCelia “Sue” Raufer passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Hannibal.

Funeral services for Sue will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bowling Green with Rev. Tom Hufty officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bowling Green. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30th at the funeral home.

