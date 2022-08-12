Caverly D. Neuschafer

Services for Caverly Danielle Neuschafer, 58, of Columbia, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Center with Reverend Steve Goughnour officiating. Burial will follow at Center Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Caverly passed away at 3:31 PM on August 10, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
She was born on July 17, 1964 in Hannibal, the daughter of Charles and Joann Fountain Neuschafer.
Survivors include her parents; Charles and Joann Neuschafer of Center, one brother; David Neuschafer of St. Louis, along with several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Roe & Leona Neuschafer and Otis & Ann Fountain, one uncle; Arland Fountain, and one cousin; Lisa Fountain.
Caverly was a lifetime area resident and a 1982 graduate of Mark Twain High School. Following high school she obtained two degrees from the University of Missouri in Animal Science and Agricultural Economics. Growing up, she was a member of the Brownies, the Girl Scouts of America, the Center Wise Guys 4-H Club, the Mark Twain High FFA Chapter, and the Mark Twain High Science Club. In her later years, Caverly was a proud member of the USS Horizons Star Fleet. She enjoyed to crochet, watching Star Trek, spending time with animals, and listening to music especially the Bee Gees.
Pallbearers will be Brad Fountain, Arla Surls, Greg Price, Bianca Strubinger, Jessica Price, Brooke Renberg, Ryan Fountain, and Beth Gaw.
Honorary pallbearers will be her fellow members of the USS Horizons Star Fleet.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, in care of Bienhoff Funeral Home, P.O. Box 212, Center, Missouri 63436.
