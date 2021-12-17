Catherine M. Young

Catherine "Cathy" Mae Young, 56, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 5:05 PM, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Arrangements for Cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
There are no services at this time.
Cathy was born January 2, 1965, in Hannibal, Missouri to Thomas Earl Baker and Rose Marie Crane Baker Reed.
Survivors include her father, Thomas Earl Baker of Pekin, Illinois; 1 son, David "D.J." Young of Hannibal, Missouri; 1 grandson, Ivan Young; 1 aunt, Dorothy Whitley; 6 sisters, Dawn Newell (Kevin) of Quincy, Illinois, Kim Goodwin (Aaron) of Quincy, Illinois, Terri Bendure (Jimmy) of Brookfield, Missouri, Sheena Krieg of Pekin, Illinois, Tammie Baker of Arizona and Tommie Baker of Jacksonville, Illinois; Stepbrothers and Stepsisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cathy was preceded in death by her mother; her grandparents that raised her, Richard and Catherine Crane; brother, Danny Baker; uncle, Raymond Crane; and very special companion in life, David Whitaker.
Cathy was a very proud homemaker and Christian, by faith. She loved the legend of Big Foot, watching true crime shows and doing word searches. Cathy often enjoyed playing slots on her home computer and was an avid reader. Mostly, Cathy cherished the precious time she shared with her family. She will be deeply missed by her many loved ones.
Memorial contributions may be made to D.J. Young.
Online condolences may be shared at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.