Catherine M. Motley

Catherine “Cathy” M. Motley, 73 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 2:04 PM at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Friends and Family are invited to Cathy’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
There will be no funeral services. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Cathy was born on April 18, 1948 in Alamosa, CO to Ernest S. Lopez and Jennie DeHerrea Lopez.
She was married on February 11, 1969 in Hannibal, MO and is survived by her husband, William “Bill” B. Motley.
Other survivors include two sons: William E. Motley (Deanna) of Hannibal, MO and Jeffrey B. Motley of Hannibal, MO; one grandson, Clayton C. Bosley; two sisters: Judy Rodgers (Gary) of East Brunswick, NJ and Sally M. Sanchez of Lakewood, CO; nephew, Neal Rodgers and niece, Robin Hoch.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, David DeHerrea, one sister, Rita Peck and her brother-in-law, Roger Motley.
Cathy was the co-owner, secretary and treasurer for B&D Concrete Inc. She grew up in the Denver, CO area and graduated from Denver South High School. Cathy later moved to southern California where she met her husband, Bill.
Cathy will be remembered for her love of people, she never met a stranger and always had time to stop and visit. A talented flower gardener, Cathy’s yard often was in bloom with her favorite colorful flowers. Cathy also enjoyed sewing over the years. Traveling with her husband Bill were moments Cathy enjoyed taking in adventures to Biloxi, MS and back home to the Denver, CO area. The soap opera “Days of Our Lives”, her 2003 50th anniversary corvette and the song “Maggie Mae” were a few of Cathy’s favorites. Most of all Cathy simply enjoyed the moments she shared with her friends and family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Alamosa, Colorado.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.