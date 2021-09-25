Catherine L. Hall

Catherine Louise (Engle) Hall of Sun City, Arizona, known to everyone as Katie or Sis, left this world and arrived in heaven on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Katie was born June 19, 1934 to Anna Laura and Vincent Engle. She was raised in Monroe City, MO with her three sisters and brother. She married her life-long love, Bert Hall, on June 13, 1953. They moved to Illinois and did their best to raise 6 wild and crazy children while trying to maintain their sanity. After all their children were in school, Katie started working in the business office at Lincoln Land Community College. Many years later she joined Horace Mann Insurance Company. Several years into her tenure at Horace Mann she submitted a cost-saving suggestion to management. They determined that her idea would save the company somewhere in the range of a million dollars when implemented. Horace Mann honored her at their staff appreciation event with glowing accolades and an umbrella with the company logo on it. Katie had several fantastic ideas for what the company could do with that umbrella, but rather than formally submit those for consideration, she decided to retire. She found it quite humorous when, for her retirement, Horace Mann awarded her a lapel pin with their logo for her many years of dedicated service.
Sick to death of shoveling snow during the Illinois winters, Katie and Bert moved to Arizona and spent many happy years together there. Katie always hated how hot it was in the summer, but together they tolerated it because, as Bert used to say, you never have to shovel sunshine. In retirement they traveled often, volunteered at a variety of places like hospitals and food pantries, and spent fun times with family, friends, and neighbors. Katie loved to play Bridge and other card games with different groups in their area. The pandemic kept her at home a lot in the last 18 months so she played Bridge, Casino Slots, and Words with Friends on her iPad, but it just wasn’t the same as seeing friends and family in person.
Katie’s heart broke when she lost her infant son, Norbert Lee Hall, Jr., and her parents, Vincent and Anna Laura Engle. It shattered completely when cancer took the life of her love, Bert Hall, 13 years ago. The loss of her brother, Joe Engle, a few months ago was more heartbreak. She was also preceded in death by three sons-in-law, Ed Laws, Lloyd Swanson, and Carlo Santini. She was always extremely grateful for the many years she was blessed to have had all her loved ones in her life.
She loved and was incredibly proud of her surviving children, Denise Swanson of Decatur, IL, Debi Santini of Springfield, IL, Steve (Sandy) Hall of Monroe City, MO, Laura (Stewart) Couch of Elizabethtown, KY, Lisa (Butch) Staber of Springfield, IL, and Scott (Julie) Hall of Thompson’s Station, TN. Katie treasured her 12 grandchildren and her 8 great grandchildren and would have loved to have had more time on this earth with them.
Katie is also survived by her sisters, Betty Gordon of San Jose, CA, Dorothy Braxton of Sun City, AZ and Peggy Robbins of Louisville, KY, and her sisters-in-law Kate Engle of Sherman, TX, Winifred Hall of Palmyra, MO, and Harriet Grubb-Stapleton of Hull, IL. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other loved ones scattered all over the country.
Katie will be buried at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL with Bert. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will take place at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Monroe City, MO on October 23, 2021.
If anyone feels so inclined, donations in memory of Katie Hall are welcome to support the incredible, compassionate work of Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.