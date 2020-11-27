Catherine Elizabeth Wienhoff, 76, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 8:32 AM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Fr. Matthew Flatley and Fr. Mike Quinn will officiate. Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Catherine’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Catherine was born July 28, 1944, in Northfork, MO to Henry Ellis Holder and Marguaret Crain Holder. She was married to Robert “Bob” W. Wienhoff on April 25, 1964 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Also surviving are 3 children: Robin Arthaud of New London, MO, Penny Snodgrass (Gary) of Lees Summit, MO, Brenda Campbell (Jeff) of Hannibal, MO; 1 sister, Mary Curtwright (Shelby) of Paris, MO; 1 sister-in-law, Carolyn Holder of Shelbina, MO; 8 grandchildren: Kevin Arthaud (Brittni), Kyle Arthaud, Casey Codd (Terrance), Philip Snodgrass (Katie), Shayna Casey, Brooke Gibson (Justin), Brandon Campbell (Andrea), and Brittany Campbell; brother and sisters in law: Shirley Denkler (Clarence), Ronnie Wienhoff (Linda), Donna Sims (Jim), Juanita Broaddus (Ron), and Larry Wienhoff; and several nieces and nephews.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; 1 brother, Samuel Ellis Holder; 1 infant brother, Harold Eugene Holder; 1 son-in-law, Kent Arthaud; 1 brother in law Paul Saxbury; 1 sister in law Chris Wienhoff; and mother and father in law, John and Jesse Wienhoff.
Professionally, Catherine was an LPN at Beth Haven Nursing Home for 30 years. She also previously worked at the Hannibal Clinic and later volunteered at Hannibal Regional Hospital as a member of the Auxillary there.
Catherine was a talented seamstress and made matching clothes for her grandchildren, along with school uniforms for her daughters. Crafts, bowling, country music, and reading her tabloid magazines or harlequin romance novels were some of her favorites. Catherine was a proud member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and loved to help with the Chicken and Noodles at the Folklife Festival each year. Most of all, Catherine enjoyed the time she could spend with her family and friends.
Catherine was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Campbell, Kevin Arthaud, Philip Snodgrass, Justin Gibson, Gary Snodgrass, and Jeff Campbell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Arthaud, Casey Codd, Shayna Casey, Brooke Gibson, and Brittany Campbell.
Memorial contributions may be made to DaVita Dialysis or the NEMO Humane Society.
