Cary M. Lieurance

Cary Mac Lieurance, 55, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 7:31 am Monday, April 4, 2022, in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 8, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in New London, Missouri. Pastor Chris Kuenzle and Deacon Jamie Page will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Cary's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Cary was born April 12, 1966, in Hannibal, Missouri to Charles L. Lieurance and Darlene McKee Lieurance.
Survivors include his mother, Darlene Lieurance of New London, Missouri; one brother, Mark Lieurance of Jefferson City, Missouri; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cary was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Professionally, Cary was an IT specialist at Hannibal-LaGrange University. Cary loved being a part of the Hannibal-LaGrange University Family.
Quiet by nature, Cary possessed a great sense of humor. He loved to spend time outdoors hiking and taking long walks. From a young age, Cary was fascinated with fish and enjoyed having his own aquariums over the years. Riding his motorcycle, planting fruit trees on his property and cooking at home were a few of Cary’s favorites. Times with family were always special for Cary, he enjoyed attending church each Sunday with his mother and he never missed 4th of July fireworks.
Cary was a member of the First Baptist Church of New London, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
