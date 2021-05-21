Cary A. Kaden

Cary Allen Kaden, of Canton, GA. (formerly of Palmyra, MO), passed away at 10:05 AM Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his father’s home, in Palmyra, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. Pastor Marty Smyser will officiate.
Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in West Ely, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Cary's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Thursday May 27, 2021 at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel.
Cary was born June 18, 1975, in Quincy, IL to Carl Kaden and Virginia Kaden.
Survivors include his parents, Carl Kaden and Virginia Harrison (William); 3 children: Lance Kaden, Ashton Kaden, and Ethan Kaden; 1 grandchild, Aubrey Kaden; 1 brother, Steve Bland (Brenda); and 2 sisters, Carol Schutt and Melissa Becker.
Cary was preceded in death by his grandparents: Harold and Geraldine Coulter, and William and Katherine Kaden; , nephew Harrison Vessell, and many aunts and uncles.
Professionally, Cary worked in the farming industry and briefly in the trucking industry before serious medical conditions halted his work life.
Cary was a Lutheran by faith.
Cary was an avid St. Louis Cardinal, Denver Bronco and NASCAR fan. He loved to bowl and play cards with friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Bland, Alec Bland, Philip Bland, Benjamin Bland, Brock Schutt and Jackson Schutt.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jason Parrish.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Virginia Harrison for Ethan Kaden’s education fund.
Online condolences may be shared and the video tribute may be viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.