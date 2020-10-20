Carrie L. Watkins

Carrie Lea Watkins, age 35, of Hannibal, MO passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. The Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation celebrating Carrie’s life will be held at 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Carrie was born on November 8, 1984, in Hannibal, MO the daughter of John A. and Renee (Underhill) Watkins, Sr.
Survivors include her parents John A. and Renee Watkins, Sr., sisters, Chasity Bennett (Joshua), Jonie Watkins (Keith Boling); brother, John A. “Bub” Watkins (Nikkie Bieber), grandfather, Joe Lain, aunts and uncles, Marqueita Watkins (Marvin), Joann Berry (David), Stevie Watkins, Dave Watkins (Sarha), Marvin Lain (Deb Wiley), Keith Lain (Jennifer Foster), and Tim Fogle. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews and cousins.
Carrie was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Paul Underhill and Junior Watkins, grandmothers, Marilyn Lain and Elsie Watkins; uncles, Robert “Red” Kemp and Jimmy Watkins, Jr., aunt, Julie Meyers and cousin, Adam Fogle.
Carrie worked in the tree trimming and asphalting business.
Carrie was a Christian by faith.
Carrie was full of life and was a spitfire of a lady with a gentle heart. She got a thrill from racing cars and was the youngest female racer at the age of fourteen in the area. Carrie also enjoyed deer hunting which sometimes led to road hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, cooking and loved spending time with her family. Spending time with her nieces and nephews was a very special time for Carrie.
Pallbearers will be Tim Fogle, Keith Lain, John Watkins Jr., John A. Watkins III, Joshua Bennett and Keith Boling.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Marvin Watkins Jr., Jeffrey Fisher, Jeremy Shoemate and Joey Bieber.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith Funeral Home & Chapel to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Carrie’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com