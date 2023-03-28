Carolyn Patricia Talbott, 81, of Perry, Mo., died March 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., April 1, at St. William Catholic Church in Perry. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery in rural Center, Mo. Visitation will be March 31, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Church. Bienhoff Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Perry, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.