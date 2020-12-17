Carolyn N. Lefever

Carolyn Nadene Williams Lefever, 89, passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Gilbert, AZ, on November 11, 2020.
Carolyn was born August 20, 1931, to Willis Henry and Guila Simpson Williams in Hannibal, MO.
She was married to Paul M. Lefever in 1953. Carolyn relocated to Arizona in 2000 from Bowling Green, MO, to be nearer her children.
Carolyn and her husband Paul owned and operated Lefever Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in Bowling Green from 1964 to 1986. Thereafter she worked seasonally preparing taxes in Bowling Green, as well as bookkeeping and sales in Yellowstone and Denali National Parks.
Carolyn enjoyed her bridge group in Bowling Green and later participating in large bridge tournaments in Arizona.
She is survived by children, Cathy Saiki of South Jordan, UT, and Michael (Roxanne) Lefever of Queen Creek, AZ; grandchildren, Caitrin (Aaron) Josi of Bountiful, UT, Clare Saiki of Goleta, CA, Ian Lefever of Scottsdale, AZ; and great-grandson Elliott Josi of Bountiful, UT. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Sue Williams of Hannibal, MO; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Willis Dean Williams.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at a later date at Grandview Burial Park in Hannibal, MO, when it is safer to gather.