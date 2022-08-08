Carolyn Jenkins

Carolyn "Kay" Jenkins, 67, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 3:30 PM Friday, August 5, 2022, at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation in Moberly, MO.
Private graveside services and burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 1:31 pm
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Kay was born January 10, 1955, in Poplar Bluff, MO to James Vernon Jenkins and Muriel Hope Long Jenkins.
Survivors include her cousins and special family.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents.
Professionally, Kay was a beautician and the longtime owner and operator at Captain 'n' Mates Beauty Shop.
Away from work, Kay enjoyed spending time with her beloved dog, Henry and watching TV. Watching The Price is Right and cooking shows were a few of her favorites; she loved to try new recipes. Kay simply enjoyed being at home with her family.
Kay was a member of the Park United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
