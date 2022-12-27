Carolyn Jean Cooperider, 71 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 2:34 AM Friday, December 23, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the First Assembly of God Church in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Brandon Hampton and Rev. Allen Clark will officiate.
Burial will be at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, IL.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the church from 10:00 AM until time of services at 11:00 AM.
Carolyn was born on January 13, 1951, in Kansas City, KS to Bill Gene Hodge and Faye Arlene Wolfe Hodge.
She was married on December 13, 1980, in Creston, IA to William Russell Cooperider. He survives.
Also surviving are six children: Patricia Speirs (Hank) of Centerville, IA, Gerald Cooperider (Laura) of Independence, MO, Treva Clanin (Timothy) of New London, MO, Travis Blackwell (Sam) of New London, MO, Mike Blackwell of Hannibal, MO and Mark Blackwell of Hannibal, MO; one brother: Billy Gene Hodge (Sue Hernandez) of Urbana, MO and two sisters: Debbie Casares of Kansas City, KS and Julie Ann Templeton of Plainville, IL; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren: Dennis Eugene Sparks Jr. and Michael D. Blackwell.
Carolyn retired from Dura Automotive after 19 years of service.
In her free time Carolyn loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her chickens. Moments shared with her family were her favorite. A woman of faith, Carolyn loved to read her Bible. Trips to see the ocean, rock n’ roll music, and her dog, “Taffy” were always enjoyed. A wonderful cook, Carolyn made the best homemade noodles, fudge at Christmas and her famous apple pie! Most of all Carolyn cherished the moments she shared with her family as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Carolyn was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Roger Woodworth, Gerald Cooperider, Jacob Sparks, Michael Blackwell, Lee Vedenhaupt and Christopher Sparks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
