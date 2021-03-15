Carol Kay Greenawalt Garner, 70 of Hannibal, MO passed away at 11:00 AM Friday, March 12, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Kay’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home following funeral services.
Kay was born on July 25, 1950 in Hannibal, MO to Wilfred Dale Greenawalt and Betty Jean Webb Greenawalt.
She was married to David “Dave” O. Garner. He preceded her in death.
Also preceding Kay in death were her parents, one daughter, Kala Boswell, one grandson, Oliver Boswell and one brother, Pat “Butch” Greenawalt.
Survivors include: two sons: Kenny Boswell (Laura) and Kory Boswell; one daughter, Kristen Boswell (Crystal); one sister, Vicki Dunn (Bob); 1 step daughter- Angie Garner Lynch, nine grandchildren: Abby, Elizabeth, Kory Jr., Angel, Anthony, Akaya, Tierra, Laken and Hunter and one great grandchild, Laela, one niece, Angela Petty (Charlie), one nephew, Adam Greenawalt (Brittany) and a host of great nieces, great nephews and many, many friends.
Kay previously worked at Watlow in Hannibal and as a bartender at many local establishments in Hannibal.
Funny and always the life of the party, Kay loved to spend time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. A wonderful cook, Kay made the best homemade noodles, scalloped potatoes, and fried chicken. The Andy Griffith Show, collecting frog and angel figurines and a cold Bud Light with some salt on the rim of the can or glass were a few of Kay’s favorites. She also enjoyed classic rock music, any TV show on the ID Channel and a special trip she took with her husband, Dave to South Dakota. Most of all Kay simply cherished the moments she shared with her family.
Kay was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor’s Choice.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com