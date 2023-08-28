Carol J. Fogle, 75, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:50 PM, Friday, August 25, 2023, at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living in Quincy, IL.
Carol J. Fogle, 75, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 3:50 PM, Friday, August 25, 2023, at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living in Quincy, IL.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Carol was born December 4, 1947, in Hannibal, MO to AC Adams and Frances Bainter Adams.
She was married to Robert Fogle in Hannibal, MO. They were married for over 53 years. He survives.
Other survivors include her three children, Amanda Fogle (Darnell Perry) of Hannibal, MO, Candace Riley of Atlanta, GA, and Crystal Fogle of Hannibal, MO; one brother, Dell Bainter of Eolia, MO; two sisters, Stacy Branham (Tom) of Hannibal, MO and Cindy Zeiger of Hannibal, MO; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Robert Fogle Jr. and Shane Collins; and one granddaughter, Shantel Thomas.
Professionally, Carol was a nurse working at Hannibal Regional Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital, and Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Carol enjoyed reading, making jewelry, and doing crafts. More than anything, Carol enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
